Opposition blocking center of Yerevan since morning

14 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Numerous streets in Yerevan are being blocked again Tuesday morning as opposition activists are demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Protesters have been closed off a number of motorways in both the capital and provinces of Armenia since early Monday morning.

Armenian police have detained 38 opposition activists who blocked the streets of Yerevan, according to the press service of the Armenian Interior Ministry.

"All 38 activists were taken to police stations because they did not comply with the lawful demands of the police officers," the press service said, adding that the information was as of 9:50 a.m. local time (5:50 a.m. GMT).

Earlier, leader of Armenia’s Tavush for the Homeland opposition movement Archbishop Bagrat called for tougher pressure on the authorities through civil disobedience.

Since May 9, rallies have been held in Yerevan in front of the government building demanding Pashinyan's resignation.