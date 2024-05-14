Reservoir complex restored in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

14 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kondalanchay reservoir complex, located in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district, serves to irrigate 6,300 hectares of its farming lands, representative of the State Water Resources Agency Atakishi Babayev said.

Repair and restoration work has been carried out on the Kondalanchay-1 reservoir (commissioned in 1962), with a total capacity of almost 4 million cubic meters, as well as on the Kondalanchay-2 reservoir, commissioned in 1951, and a total capacity of over 2 million cubic meters.

Babayev explained that the goal is to bring the structures and mechanical equipment of the dam into a stable operating mode and normal condition for further operation.

He also mentioned that repair and restoration work has been carried out at the Ashaghi Kondalanchay reservoir, commissioned in 1980, with a total water volume of 9.5 million cubic meters and a height of 25 meters.