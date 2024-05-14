Pashinyan wants to see Armenia in EU this year

14 May. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Prime Minister of Armenia would like the republic to join the EU as early as 2024. This is how Nikol Pashinyan answered a humorous question from the discussion moderator at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.

According to the published video, at the end of the event, the presenter asked the Armenian Prime Minister with a smile the following: if he could make a wish, in what year he would like to see Armenia as a member of the EU.

Pashinyan asked again,"What year?", and then gave an unexpected answer:

"In this one!"

Then they both laughed.