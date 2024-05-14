Pashinyan wants to see Armenia in EU this year

The Prime Minister of Armenia would like the republic to join the EU as early as 2024. This is how Nikol Pashinyan answered a humorous question from the discussion moderator at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.
According to the published video, at the end of the event, the presenter asked the Armenian Prime Minister with a smile the following: if he could make a wish, in what year he would like to see Armenia as a member of the EU.
Pashinyan asked again,"What year?", and then gave an unexpected answer:
"In this one!"
Then they both laughed.