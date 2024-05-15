Russian Foreign Ministry: EU mission in Armenia causes damage to South Caucasus

15 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The EU mission further aggravates Armenia’s relations with neighbors - Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with News.ru.

“The fact that the EU mission is a tool of hybrid war confirms its secrecy, non-accountability and uncontrollability by both Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as other interested countries and structures," Galuzin said.

The Russian deputy FM stressed the EU mission in Armenia carries out openly provocative activities, is fully engaged in anti-Russian propaganda, instilling false ideas in the Armenian society about the EU as the “source of security and prosperity” for Armenia.

"The activities of EU members are increasingly anti-Azerbaijani and anti-Iranian in nature,” Galuzin said.

According to him, the key to the prosperity of the South Caucasus is the inclusive dialogue, in particular, within the framework of the “3+3” consultative regional platform.