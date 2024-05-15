Russians to be able to enter China without visa via cruises

15 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

China will allow visa-free entry for foreign tour groups that come to the country via cruise ships.

Overseas tour groups on cruise boats will be able to enter and stay in China without a visa for up to 15 days, according to the National Immigration Administration.

Tour groups can enter China from 13 ports including Shanghai, Qingdao, Dalian and Haikou. Qualifying tour groups need to be received and handled by domestic travel agencies and will be allowed to travel to coastal provinces as well as the capital, Beijing, while they are in China.

The new policy will be effective from May 15, Xinhua reported.