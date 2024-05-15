Putin: Russia-China relations reach highest-ever level

15 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Relations between Russia and China have reached the highest-ever level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Chinese news agency Xinhua ahead of his visit to China on May 16-17.

"Today, Russia-China relations have reached the highest level ever, and despite the difficult global situation continue to get stronger," Putin said.

According to him, trade relations between Russia and China are developing at a fast pace, showing strong immunity to external challenges. The Russian leader expressed confidence that Russian-Chinese economic ties have great prospects.

"Our countries have made an informed choice in favor of equal and mutually beneficial economic ties a long time ago," Putin said.

The head of state stresed that it is important that Russia-China ties as they are today, are free from the influence of either ideology or political trends.