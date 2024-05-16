Russian peacekeepers say goodbye to Karabakh

16 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

On May 15, Khojaly hosted a ceremony commemorating the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

The event was attended by high-ranking military personnel from the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia.

The event began with a minute of silence in honor of the fallen servicemen. Accompanied by a military orchestra, the national anthems of the two countries were performed.

The event concluded with a concert program featuring creative groups from the defense ministries.