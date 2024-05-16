Kutaisi airport to be built according to IATA plan

16 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian authorities discussed a 20-year general plan for the development of the Kutaisi International Airport through creation of service opportunities for 5.1 mln passengers and accommodation of up to 30,000 flights annually.

Developed by experts from the International Air Transport Association, the plan was discussed by the authorities with the organisation.

The Georgian Ministry of Economy said the initial phase, set to commence this year, would include the construction of a new 3.5-km-long runway, three-way runways, and a platform at the airport.

Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili said the need for the general development plan was stemming from passenger flow at the Airport increasing over the recent years. He noted the airport served a “record number” of passengers last year, with the numbers expected to rise further after the completion of infrastructure projects, including the East-West Highway of the country.

According to the IATA, the plan included an evaluation of the current airport infrastructure, passenger flow and air traffic forecasts, possible scenarios for the development of the terminal and development of the outer territory.

The meeting also discussed the development of the terminal and the Airport's capacity over the next 5, 10 and 20 years.