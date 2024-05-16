Russia and Iran intend to develop shipping partnership

16 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Astrakhan region representatives and the Iranian Consul General in Astrakhan discussed the operation of the new Astraport Shipping company in the Caspian Sea as part of the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), the press service of the Astrakhan region's government said.

"A meeting took place in Astrakhan involving Minister of Industry, Trade and Energy of Astrakhan Region Ilya Volynsky, Minister of External Relations of the region Vladimir Golovkov and Consul General of Iran in Astrakhan Mahdi Akochakian. Astrakhan's significance as a pivotal transportation and logistics hub along the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) was highlighted. Akochakian underlined the active collaboration between Iran and Russia in advancing this INSTC," the statement reads.

Efforts are ongoing to enhance cargo transit and clearance conditions through Astrakhan ports.

According to Volynsky, Astrakhan ports' overall cargo turnover for the first quarter of 2024 surpassed 1.4 million tons, marking a 78% increase compared to the same period last year.