Floods in northeast Iran kill seven people

16 May. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

At least seven people were killed in recent floods in the Razavi Khorasan province of Iran. This is reported by the province's crisis management department.

Another 12 local residents are missing.

Unprecedented rainfall over the past two decades has triggered large-scale floods, most of which occurred in the city of Mashhad.

Due to the floods, a large number of residential buildings were flooded, and therefore 200-300 families had to temporarily change their place of residence. In particular, over 200 rural houses were flooded or damaged in the Sang Bast region.

Red Crescent employees are taking part in the rescue operations, Tasnim reports.

Residents of the province are warned that the threat of further flooding remains.