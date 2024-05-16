Tbilisi and Ankara sign agreement on mutual understanding in energy sector

16 May. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Representatives of Georgia and Türkiye signed an agreement on mutual understanding in the energy sector. This was stated in a message posted on the website of the Georgian government.

The document was signed by the Georgian Minister of Economy, Levan Davitashvili, and the Turkish Minister of Energy, Alparslan Bayraktar.

The signing ceremony took place before the press conference of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Let us remind you that the Georgian delegation led by Irakli Kobakhidze arrived in Türkiye on Thursday. During the trip, the Prime Mnister will hold a meeting with the Turkish leader in a narrow and then in an expanded format.