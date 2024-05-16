Belarus to build agricultural town in Karabakh

16 May. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

After a meeting in Baku with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced his readiness to help develop agriculture in Karabakh.

He said that an agricultural town could appear in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation.

"We are ready to build an agricultural town and the entire infrastructure based on the Belarusian experience and create jobs. That is, to build a complex and also help create farms",

Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian leader also shared plans to supply elite cows to Azerbaijan to help the liberated territories meet the needs for milk and cattle meat