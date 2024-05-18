Georgia denies reports on cancellation of Independence Day celebrations

18 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said media reports that alleged celebrations dedicated to Georgia’s Independence Day abroad next week had been cancelled were a “disinformation”.

According to the foreign office, the events marking the annual date at the two diplomatic offices of the country that had been mentioned in the reports had been “postponed due to technical issues” and would be “held after a certain period of time”.

The ministry added it was “not possible to celebrate a national holiday directly on the holiday date” abroad, adding using differing dates to mark events was an “established practice in the world”.