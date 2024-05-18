Putin tells Tokayev about his trip to China

18 May. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Akorda website

Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin telephoned his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev and personally congratulated him on his birthday. He also told him about his visit to China. The heads of state discussed their plans for the future.

Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin called his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev and personally congratulated him on his 71st birthday, which he celebrated yesterday, the Kremlin press service reports.

“During the telephone conversation, Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday that was on May 17. Some issues of bilateral cooperation and upcoming contacts in various formats were discussed,”

- the message on the official website of the President of Russia reads.

The heads of the partner states confirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the Russian-Kazakh alliance and strategic partnership.

Another topic of conversation between the heads of the two states was Vladimir Putin’s state visit to China, which ended yesterday. The Russian leader shared with the head of Kazakhstan his impressions.