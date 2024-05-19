More than 1.3 billion rubles to be spent on construction and renovation of schools in Ingushetia

19 May. 11:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ingushetia will be allocated over 1.3 billion rubles for the construction and reconstruction of schools in 2024. This was stated in a message on the Russian government website.

The order to allocate this amount of money was signed by the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The regional cabinet noted that this decision would allow the construction of new educational institutions on the territory of the republic by the end of this year, Interfax reports.

"According to the order, Ingushetia will receive 1 billion 368 million rubles for the modernization of schools in 2024",

the Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ingushetia said.