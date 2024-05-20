Duties of President of Iran to be performed by First Vice President

20 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

It became known that the first vice-president of Iran, Mohammad Mokhber, will serve as the acting president of Iran. Elections for a new president will take place in the next 50 days.

First Vice-President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber will serve as the country's acting president.

The powers of the president are vested in accordance with the country's constitution, which stipulates that in the event of the death of the president, his duties, after the approval of the Supreme Leader of Iran, are performed by the vice president.

Presidential elections are scheduled 50 days after the death of the head of state.