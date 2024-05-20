OPEC conveys condolences to Iran over death of president

20 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: OPEC logo

The OPEC Secretary General, on behalf of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, expressed condolences to Iran over the death of Raisi. The bodies of those killed in a helicopter crash, including the country's president, have been found and identified in the Iranian mountains.

OPEC expressed condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died as a result of a hard landing of a helicopter.

“In these difficult times, both on my behalf and on behalf of all employees of the OPEC secretariat, I express my condolences to the respected leadership and people of Iran, as well as the families of President Raisi and other government officials,”

– OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais said.

The Iranian leader, as well as the foreign minister and other officials, died yesterday in the mountains of East Azerbaijan in Iran. The helicopter made a hard landing due to poor weather conditions, there were no survivors. Farewell to the President of the Islamic Republic will take place on Tuesday, May 21, in Tabriz, the city where the helicopter was heading.