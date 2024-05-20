Gold price hits another all-time high

20 May. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The price of gold is growing by 1.5% on Monday, reaching $2,454 per troy ounce for the first time in history, the trading data showed.

As of 06:02 GMT, the price of the June gold futures on the New York Comex exchange increased by $35.2 to $2,452.6 per troy ounce. Earlier, it hit the record $2,454.1 per troy ounce.

Gold prices historically grow on the eve of recession since investors consider the metal a safe haven for their money. The U.S. Federal Reserve decreases interest rates and gold becomes the only chance to generate profits.