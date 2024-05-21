New strain of coronavirus spreading around the world

21 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The old Covid has been replaced by a new KP2 strain, that have been named Flirt. However, according to academician Gennady Onishchenko, there is no need to be afraid of, as it will not cause a summer surge in incidence.

The new strain of coronavirus Flirt, which has replaced the old one, will not be accompanied by a significant increase in incidence, academician Gennady Onishchenko said during a video conference Moscow - Astana - Bishkek - Yerevan - Minsk.

”The symptoms are following: cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle pain, headache - the whole classic set that has been observed since the very first strains. Nasal congestion or runny nose, nausea and diarrhea are the symptoms that are accentuated. The previous strains didn’t have them,"

- Gennady Onishchenko said.