Karachay-Cherkessia adapts to climate change

21 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The authorities of Karachay-Cherkessia decided to approach the problem of climate change and adaptation to this process from a scientific perspective: the Institute of Global Climate and Ecology will conduct research and develop an environmental safety passport.

Karachay-Cherkessia will develop a regional plan for adaptation to climate change, the Ministry of Natural Resources of the republic reports.

To carry out scientific work, the ministry entered into a contract with the Institute of Global Climate and Ecology, which will conduct research and study climate risks in the republic. The institution will also develop a climate safety passport for the republic.