Number of Tbilisi-Batumi trains increased once again

20 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia will increase the number of Tbilisi-Batumi trains in early August, the Georgian Railways press service reported.

The journey by train is about 5 hours.

The additional train will depart from Tbilisi at 6:30 and arrive in Batumi at 11:38. It will go back at 14:20 and reach the capital at 19:28.

Another train will depart from the capital of Georgia at 10:25 and arrive in Batumi at 15:33. In the opposite direction, it will set off at 17:20 and arrive in Tbilisi at 22:21.

This summer, Yerevan-Batumi railway communication have resumed. In mid-June, the first train departed from Yerevan to Batumi, passing through Tbilisi.