Israel attacks Yemen's oil facilities

20 Jul. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Yemeni TV company Almasirah

About 25 Israeli planes attacked the port city of Hodeidah in Yemen. As a result, oil storage facilities caught fire, explosions followed. There are many casualties and wounded.

The Yemeni Houthis announced an Israeli air attack on the port of Hodeidah in Yemen. The city is currently under the control of pro-Iranian militias.

It is reported that the attack was unusually intense: nearly 25 F35 aircraft were seen in the sky.

As a result, fires broke out at the port's oil storage facilities. It is also reported that many people were killed and wounded as a result of the attack.