Azerbaijan reports on ongoing shelling of Kalbajar by Armenia

21 Jul. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, on the evening of July 20, the positions of the Azerbaijani army came under fire in the direction of the settlement of Istisu in the Kalbajar district.

A message posted on the ministry's website said that the fire was carried out by the Armenian Armed Forces using large-caliber weapons.

"At about 22:10, the Armenian Armed Forces units from the positions in the direction of Istisu settlement of the Basarkechar region using large-caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar region",

the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

The Ministry of Defense added that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had taken adequate response measures in this direction.

After winning the war and the return of its territories, which had been under Armenian occupation for many years, Azerbaijan was faced with the problem that its areas had been mined and large amounts of unexploded ordnance were there. In particular, during the agricultural works, a 55-year-old villager was injured after a mine explosion in Kalbajar this Friday. The man received various injuries, but survived.