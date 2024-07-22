Biden paves way for Trump to become president

22 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that he will not seek re-election as head of state, and has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

Republican candidate Donald Trump did not waste any time chiming in on the news, dismissing Harris as a serious challenger in the November election, and calling on Biden to resign from the presidency as well.

On July 21, Joe Biden officially dropped out of the presidential race. He also backed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him on the Democratic ticket. At the same time, Biden emphasized that he does not intend to resign as president.

Voting on the nomination of Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee is expected to take place on August 1.

Trump said that he thought he was the worst president in the history of the US, adding that he would have no trouble defeating Kamala Harris.

Following an assassination attempt during a Pennsylvania rally, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's support surged.