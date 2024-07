22 Jul. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

This afternoon, participants of the II Global Media Forum held in Shusha toured the renovated city of Lachin, liberated from the Armenian occupation.

They not only walked along the streets of the city and talked with its residents, but also visited the Khochazfilm creative center, where they were told about the work of the center, Trend reports.

The program, prepared for more than 150 forum participants from 49 countries, includes visits to a number of iconic places in Lachin.