Western Türkiye hit by 4.9-magnitude

22 Jul. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

This evening, an earthquake has occurred in western Türkiye.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, its magnitude was 4.9. The epicenter of the natural disaster was located 11 km from the city of Ezine in the province of Çanakkale. The hypocenter was located at a depth of 7 km.

At the same time, the Turkish emergency department AFAD reported that the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.7. The hypocenter lay at a depth of 10.23 km. The tremors occurred at 17.39 local time (the same as Moscow).

The earthquake was commented on by the governor of Çanakkale, Ömer Toraman. He said that at the moment there was no negative news in connection with the earthquake. He assured that specialists were at the scene of the emergency and monitoring the situation.