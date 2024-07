23 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizade held meetings with the head of the Eurasian Department of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Motjaba Demirchilu and the head of the Consular Department Alirza Mahmoudi.

According to the embassy, issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meetings.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran resumed its activities on July 15, 2024.

On January 27, 2023, an armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran.