24 Jul. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Kremlin called Armenia an ally of Russia. Moscow intends to develop contacts with Yerevan, there are many plans.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Armenia an ally of Russia, as well as a sovereign and fraternal state for Moscow.

He noted that Yerevan itself chooses priority areas of interaction. At the same time, Peskov expressed hope for the political wisdom of Armenia.

The presidential press secretary hopes that Yerevan will not have to decide between Russia and the West, recalling how this turned out for Ukraine.

Peskov added that Russia intends to develop warm relations with Armenia. According to him, both countries have many mutual plans.