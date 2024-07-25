Kremlin comments on plot to kill Ivanishvili

25 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kremlin is unaware about the details of the foiled plot to assassinate founder of the ruling Georgian party Bidzina Ivanishvili, but condemns all assassination attempts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The spokesman noted that he can't comment because he doesn't know the details, but stressed that he condemns all assassination attempts and believes they are unacceptable.

"We believe that any assassination attempt is an act of terrorism - all the more so if it targets incumbent politicians - an introduction of illegal forceful methods into political struggle," Peskov said.

Earlier, the Georgian State Security Service said it was investigating a plot to kill the founder of the Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party.