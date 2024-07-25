Erdoğan urges expanding Türkiye's friendly relations with neighbors

25 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Ankara is committed to expanding its friendly relations with neighboring countries, emphasizing a policy aimed at reducing tensions.

According to him, Türkiye never pursues tension in relations with its neighbors.

"We are looking to improve our friendship with all countries, starting from our immediate surroundings, and increase the number of our friends in our region and the world. We do not leave any hand that is extended to shake hands in the air," Erdoğan said.

The Turkish president said "no obstacle is insurmountable" when actions are taken within the framework of common interests and mutual respect.

Erdogan recalled that in the last year, Türkiye has taken important steps in this direction, advancing cooperation with many international organizations, as well as neighbors.