20% of artificial "Batumi Island" ready

25 Jul. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The global investment project for the construction of an artificial island called "Batumi Island" on the western coast of Georgia is 20% completed, Chairman of the Adjara Government Tornike Rizhvadze said.

The Black Sea resort of the republic follows the trends in the improvement and reconstruction of coastal space. Back in 2022, the implementation of a global project began exclusively at the expense of private investments. It involves the construction of two peninsulas and one island with a modern leisure and health complex.

The main idea of ​​the project is to strengthen the coastline of Batumi and relieve the current development of the city.

"So far, 20% of this project has already been built. This is about 15 hectares of new territory, which has increased the administrative boundaries of Batumi",

Tornike Rizhvadze said.

The island will have its own infrastructure. Beaches, water parks, shopping centers, hotels, recreation areas, residential buildings and even an educational institution will be built there.

The total investment amount of the Ambassador Group company alone will be at least 100 million dollars (272.5 million lari or 8.5 billion rubles) for the first stage of construction.