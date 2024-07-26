US states need to work with Russia on arms control

26 Jul. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States and Russia should continue working on arms control. This was stated by US Assistant Secretary of State Mallory Stewart on July 25.

She specified that they need to strive to reduce risks and prevent destabilization.

"We should continue this conversation. <…> We should continue to reduce risks and work in the area of ​​arms control, as well as understand how to prevent destabilization and an arms race",

Assistant Secretary of State said.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that contacts between Russia and the US had been reduced to an absolute minimum.