Armenian midfielder consider returning to Russia

27 Jul. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Armenian midfielder of FC Ferencvaros may soon move to Russia. He has previously played in the Russian championship.

The midfielder of the football club Ferencvaros, Edgar Sevikyan, may continue his career in Russia.

The Hungarian club is considering the possibility of sending the 22-year-old midfielder on loan.

The Armenian midfielder spent the first half of last season in Russia, playing for FC Pari NN. Earlier this year, he moved to his current club. This season, he played 12 matches for Ferencvaros in the Hungarian championship, scoring one goal and making one assist.