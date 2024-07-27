Tourist flow to Sochi sets new record

27 Jul. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over H1 2024, 4.3 mln tourists visited Sochi. Half of them visited mountains, half - the sea. These figures are record-breaking, the mayor of Sochi says.

Since the beginning of 2024, 4.3 mln people visited Sochi, thus setting a record, mayor Andrey Proshunin says.

“Our Sochi hospitality has already been appreciated by 4.3 mln guests. Moreover, every second tourist goes to the mountain cluster, and these are record numbers. There are now over 200,000 tourists at the resort,”

– Andrey Proshunin said.

He noted that many travelers are coming to Sochi not for the first time, often visiting the city with their families. The resort is in demand both among compatriots and foreigners: Sochi welcomes guests from over 70 countries.