Landfill burns in Rostov-on-Don

27 Jul. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Rostov Oblast Emergencies Ministry

A fire has engulfed a landfill in Rostov-on-Don. At the moment, the area of ​​the fire is 2,000 square meters. Work is underway to localize the fire.

A landfill for household waste is burning in Rostov-on-Don. The area of the fire has already doubled.

"The area of ​​the fire has increased to 2,000 square meters,”

– the Emergencies Ministry for the region informed.

Rescuers received a message about the fire in the Sovetsky District at 12:50. 55 specialists and 27 units of equipment are involved in the fire.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, dry grass, waste, a hangar, and a grader are burning. There is no information about victims.