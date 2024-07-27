Missile attack on Golan Heights kills 9 children

27 Jul. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

As a result of a missile attack on a village in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, 9 children were killed and dozens were injured. Israel is preparing a tough response to Hezbollah, while the Lebanese movement denies involvement in the attack.

Today, as a result of shelling of a football stadium in Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, 9 children were killed and 30 more injured.

Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said that Israel holds Lebanon and the Hezbollah movement responsible for the shelling, which killed 9 children. The Lebanese militants issued a denial regarding its involvement in the incident.

"We are not responsible for the missile launch on Majdal Shams, the Islamic Resistance fighters were not involved in this attack,”

- the Hezbollah spokesman informed.