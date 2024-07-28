Israel launches massive strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon

28 Jul. 10:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the IDF's report, Israeli military aircraft attacked Hezbollah targets tonight, including those located deep inside Lebanon.

The statement clarifies that the strike targeted weapons caches and terrorist infrastructure. The army press service added that these targets were located both in southern Lebanon and deep inside the country.

Let us remind you that the Israeli army announced a strike on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights the previous evening. A rocket fell on a soccer field where children were playing. The attack killed 12 people and wounded 19 others.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said the strike was carried out by an Iranian Falaq-1 missile, which he said is used only by Hezbollah. Hagari added that the strike was carried out from the southern Lebanese village of Shebaa.

Tel Aviv promised to give Hezbollah a tough response to the incident.

The Lebanese movement itself denies involvement in the attack. Hezbollah's leadership told the UN Interim Force in Lebanon that the civilians were killed by an "Israeli anti-missile."