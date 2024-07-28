Inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian takes place in Iran

28 Jul. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

At this moment, the inauguration ceremony of the elected president of the country, Masoud Pezeshkian, is taking place in Iran. He was elected president during the snap elections that had taken place after the death of his predecessor, Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash.

The inauguration ceremony is taking place in the presence of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, ministers and diplomats, as well as representatives of foreign delegations. Thus, Russia is represented by the speaker of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin.

During the ceremony, the Iranian Interior Minister will deliver a report on the progress of the presidential elections. Then, the text of the decree approving the elected president will be read out, and the President himself will address the Iranian people. The official part of the ceremony will end with a speech by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution.