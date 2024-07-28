Israel ready for full-scale war with Lebanon

28 Jul. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli Foreign Minister stated that the Israeli authorities were ready for a full-scale military confrontation with Lebanon.

Let us remind you that 12 people were killed during the shelling of the Israeli Golan Heights by the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah the day before. In response, Israel struck the military infrastructure of the group. Subsequently, the leadership of the movement denied involvement in the shelling.

"The Hezbollah attack today crossed all red lines, and the response will be accordingly. We are approaching the moment of an all-out war against Hezbollah and Lebanon",

Israel Katz said.

According to him, the goal of the war will be the complete elimination of the Lebanese movement. He also stressed that this was the only way Israel could guarantee the security of its northern borders.

Iran later responded to the situation. Thus, the Iranian Foreign Minister stated that the Israeli authorities need the escalation with Lebanon in order to distract attention from the current situation in the Gaza Strip.

The minister then warned Israel against further strikes on Lebanon, as this would lead to a large-scale war in the entire Middle East