Azerbaijan becomes leader in gas supplies to Türkiye

29 Jul. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to information published by the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), Azerbaijan has become the main gas exporter to Türkiye.

Azerbaijan has been the leader in gas supplies to Türkiye for two months in a row. Azerbaijan took first place in April and retained its leadership in May. May exports increased by more than 9% compared to last year's figures and amounted to 1.009 billion cubic meters.

Russia ranks second. Its supplies decreased by 28.2%. Iran takes third place. Its supplies fell to 32.9%.

The growth in Azerbaijani blue fuel supplies to Türkiye has been increasing since the beginning of the year. For the period from January to the end of May, exports were 5.4% more than for the same period last year.