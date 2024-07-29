Saakashvili wants to organize protests in Georgia

29 Jul. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former leader of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili called on his supporters to take to the streets to protest after the announcement of the parliamentary elections' results.

He stated the need to go to the elections and observe their progress. The ex-president also said that the protests should continue until the authorities "accept the choice of the Georgian people".

Elections in Georgia 2024

Let us recall that the parliamentary elections in Georgia are scheduled for October 26, 2024. The Chairman of the country's parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, noted that on October 26, the people of Georgia will make a choice between war and peace.