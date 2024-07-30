How will Iran react to Israel's war with Hezbollah?

30 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

If Israel attacks Lebanon under the pretext of responding to the strike on the town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, the blowback will be ferocious, advisor to Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and head of Iran's Strategic Council for Foreign Relations Kamal Kharazi said.

"Israel must know that if it takes this risk, it will encounter a fierce response. [Israeli Prime Minister]Netanyahu’s best bet is to end the brutal war in the Gaza Strip," Kharazi said.

He noted by continuing the war, Netanyahu will get nothing but casualties and destruction, IRNA reported.

"Now Israel intends to expand the scale of the war by accusing Hezbollah of attacking the occupied Golans. Israel’s accusations are ludicrous," the advisor said.

He added that "the residents of the occupied Golans are actually opposed" to the Israeli authorities. According to the politician, the Lebanon-based movement "could not have attacked the residents of the region which belongs to Hezbollah’s ally, Syria," considering the portraits of Syrian President Bashar Assad displayed across the region and protest rallies against Netanyahu.

On July 27, a rocket exploded at a soccer field in Majdal Shams where children were playing, killing 12 people. The Israeli authorities accused Lebanon and Hezbollah of the attack. Hezbollah said that civilians in Majdal Shams were killed by a dropped Israeli countermissile.