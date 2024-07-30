Iran's new president takes oath of office

30 Jul. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Masoud Pezeshkian has been sworn in as President of Iran. The ceremony was attended by members of the country's parliament, representatives of the Guardian Council of the Constitution, and representatives of the judiciary. High-ranking guests from eighty countries also took part. The Russian delegation was headed by the speaker of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin. The ceremony took place in the country's parliament building in the Iranian capital.

In his subsequent speech, the Iranian leader said that he would work for the benefit of all citizens of the republic and defend national interests "no matter what."

"The 14th government will seek progress and development for Iran, build up economic strength and improve people's living conditions",

Masoud Pezeshkian said.

Then the elected head of state determined the country's foreign policy course, noting that he was ready to work on détente in relations with Western countries. At the same time, he expects reciprocal steps from the USA and the EU.

"We call on Western countries to realize [the need] to build relations based on mutual respect and equality. We are ready to negotiate a resolution to tensions with countries that have not realized until now Iran's place [in the world]",

Masoud Pezeshkian said.