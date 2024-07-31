U.S. praises Armenia for 'distancing from Russia'

31 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien praised Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's "bold steps to distance himself from relations with Russia".

Speaking before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations today, he noted that the United States is considering the possibility of creating a new land route from the Central Asia countries to the world markets through the territories of Armenia and Azerbaijan, bypassing Russia and China.