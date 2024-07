31 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another group of former internally displaced persons left for the Azerbaijani city of Lachin from the Garadagh district of Baku this morning.

At this stage, 18 families - a total of 60 people - have been resettled to the city of Lachin.

Until today, 552 families or 2031 people have been permanently resettled in the city of Lachin, Trend reported.