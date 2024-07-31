Gallant: strike on Beirut - Israel's revenge

31 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel's military claimed it killed Hezbollah's most senior commander in an airstrike on Beirut on Tuesday, in retaliation for a cross-border rocket attack that killed 12 youngsters three days ago which it blamed on the Lebanese armed group.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the strike killed Fuad Shukr, who "has the blood of many Israelis on his hands".

"Tonight, the IDF conducted a precise and professional operation to eliminate Hezbollah's most senior military commander. We have shown that the blood of our people has a price, and that there is no place out of reach for our forces to this end," Gallant said.

A senior security source from another country in the region confirmed Shukr had died of wounds sustained in the strike.

Israel's military said Shukr was the most important aide to Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, his adviser for wartime operations and in charge of Saturday's attack.