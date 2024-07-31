First electric car chargers in Azerbaijan to be made in Aghdam

31 Jul. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chargers for electric cars will be produced in Azerbaijan soon, IZIA ("Azerbaijan Investment Company") reported.

It is specified that the enterprise where the innovative production will be launched will operate in Aghdam.

"In the Aghdam Industrial Park, at the enterprise for the production of electrical distribution equipment and sockets of Eel Electric LLC (resident), 85% of the work has already been completed to start production. Equipment brought from Türkiye and European countries is being installed",

IZIA said.

The company will also produce other products. The production will manufacture switchgear, power panels, and capacitors. In addition to this, the list will include transformer substations. All these products will be in demand in Karabakh for construction and installation.

The enterprise will be located on an area of ​​1.7 hectares. It will permanently employ 70 employees.