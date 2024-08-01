CNN: US asked Iran not to respond to killing of Haniyeh

1 Aug. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The US Secretary of State asked Tehran, through the mediation of Qatar, to refrain from striking Israel in response to the liquidation of the head of the Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh.

"During a conversation with the head of the government, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Blinken asked him to convey this message to the Iranian side and the Lebanese Shiite movementб Hezbollah",

CNN said, citing a source.

Earlierб it was reported that Iran had promised Israel a tough response in connection with the liquidation of Haniyeh. In particular, the farewell ceremony for him was held under slogans demanding "Death to Israel and the USA".