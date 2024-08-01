Hezbollah announces new stage of war against Israel

1 Aug. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The leader of Lebanese Hezbollah movement, Hassan Nasrallah, announced that the organization had entered a new stage of military confrontation with Israel.

He stressed that the transition to a new stage did not consist only of supporting the Palestinian front. According to him, the movement is in an open battle on all fronts.

Nasrallah said that the organization is on the verge of the struggle and the death of Hezbollah and Hamas representatives will not affect, but will only expand and strengthen the scale of fighting.

He accused Israel of crossing the red lines. The leader of the movement added that the degree of escalation at this stage would depend on the opponent's reaction.