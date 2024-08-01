Peskov: Putin's visit to Türkiye to be agreed upon via diplomatic channels

1 Aug. 22:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke about preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Türkiye.

The press secretary emphasized that the President's visit to Türkiye had been in preparation for quite some time. He noted that Moscow and Ankara had many issues on the agenda.

According to Peskov, the dates of the Russian leader's trip will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that he was in constant contact with Putin despite the fact that the meeting's date had not yet been determined.